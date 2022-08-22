Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton Expected to Return from Achilles Injury on Thursday

Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The New York Yankees are reportedly getting one of their most important players back in the lineup soon.

Yankees reporter Sweeny Murti reported Monday that slugger Giancarlo Stanton is set to return from his Achilles injury on Thursday when the team begins a four-game series against the Oakland Athletics.

Murti added that closer Clay Holmes will possibly be activated off the injured list on Monday for New York's opener against the Los Angeles Angels.

Though Stanton is nearing a return, he reportedly isn't fully recovered from the injury that has kept him out since he was placed on IL on July 26, retroactive to July 24. The 32-year-old told reporters he's still experiencing some "lingering discomfort" in his left Achilles.

"The mornings are my best gauge; some days are more sore than others," Stanton said. "It’s a work in progress. I expect that to diminish as I build up."

Stanton was selected to his fifth All-Star Game this season and is slashing .228/.309/.498 with 24 homers and 61 RBI in 80 games. The Yankees' season took a sharp turn since he went out of the lineup.

Since July 24, New York has gone 9-17. The Yankees have lost each of their last six series and have just five wins in the month of August.

Stanton is expected to be the designated hitter upon his return, but he's hoping to recover to the point where he can play the outfield.

"I just want to jump in there and get some games under my belt to get a better gauge of it, but I help the team better when I'm in the outfield and make us more dynamic," Stanton said. "So just as soon as possible."

The Yankees begin a two-game series against the New York Mets on Monday.