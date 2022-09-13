Fantasy Alert: Seahawks' Kenneth Walker Will Return from Hernia Injury for 49ers Game

AP Photo/Barry Reeger

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III will make his NFL debut on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said on Aug. 21 that there was "no timetable" for the 21-year-old's return following hernia surgery. The initial hope was for him to be ready in time for the season opener against the Denver Broncos.

However, he was unable to go. Rashaad Penny led the backfield with 12 carries for 60 yards and two catches for seven additional yards in a 17-16 victory.

The 41st overall pick in this year's draft, Walker is entering his first NFL season after a strong showing at Michigan State. He recorded 30 total yards on six touches in Seattle's preseason opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Aug. 13.

In his lone season as a Spartan after transferring from Wake Forest, he amassed 1,636 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns in 12 games on his way to earning Walter Camp Award and Doak Walker Award honors. He finished sixth in Heisman Trophy voting.

When healthy, Walker is expected to be a significant part of Seattle's offense. Carroll said during training camp that the rookie "could play all three downs and we'd feel comfortable with it."

Penny led the team in 2021 with 119 carries for 749 yards and six touchdowns, and he figures to still be a major part of the backfield. But Walker, who is second on the team's depth chart, should carve out his own role as well now.