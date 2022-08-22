WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 22

0 of 1

Iyi Sky, Dakota Kai and Bayley (Credit: WWE)

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap for WWE Raw on August 22.

This week's show was in Toronto, and that means Edge was back in front of his hometown crowd for the first time in a while. He faced his former associate, Damian Priest.

Speaking of Canadians, Trish Stratus made a special appearance on Monday, but WWE did not advertise the purpose of her arrival ahead of time.

We also saw the women's tag title tournament continue when Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky took on Asuka and Alexa Bliss in the semifinal round.

Let's take a look at everything that happened on Monday's show.