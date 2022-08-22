Cowboys Lead Forbes List of NFL Team Values at $8B; Most Valuable Sports Franchise

Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys remain on their pedestal of most valuable franchise in the NFL.

Forbes released its annual list of NFL team valuations, and the Cowboys are sitting at the top for the 14th consecutive year with a value of $8 billion, which also makes them the most valuable franchise in all of sports.

