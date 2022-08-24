MLB Players and Teams Trending in the Right and Wrong Direction

0 of 10

Anthony Rizzo, Aaron Boone and the previously unbeatable Yankees are going through it right now. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

As time winds down on the 2022 Major League Baseball season, some players and teams are coasting along as they have been all year. Think the Aaron Judges and the Los Angeles Dodgers of the baseball world.

This is not about them.

It's instead about four teams and six players—plus a handful of honorable/dishonorable mentions for the latter—who are suddenly trending in much different directions than the ones they were going earlier in the year. Some, for the better. Others, for the worse.

Starting with the teams and ending with the players, let's break 'em down.

Note: All playoff odds are courtesy of FanGraphs.