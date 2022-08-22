King: Deshaun Watson 'Has Begun the League-Mandate Counseling' Following Ban Ruling

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has reportedly started the counseling mandated under terms of his 11-game suspension for sexual misconduct.

Peter King of NBC Sports reported Watson started the counseling in the aftermath of the NFL and NFLPA reaching a settlement on the terms of his suspension. Completing the counseling is among the conditions required for Watson to be reinstated.

