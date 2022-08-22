Giants' Daniel Jones Impresses Experts, Fans in Preseason Game vs. Bengals

Giants' Daniel Jones Impresses Experts, Fans in Preseason Game vs. BengalsAugust 22, 2022
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones got the start in Sunday's preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals, and although he tossed an interception, he had an overall solid outing.
The 25-year-old completed 14-of-16 passes for 116 yards and one interception before exiting. However, the turnover wasn't completely his fault, as tight end Daniel Bellinger should have caught the ball. Instead, it bounced off his hands and was picked by Dax Hill.
NFL @NFL
Dax Hill was a first-round pick because of plays like this 😱
Jones also completed an impressive 14-yard pass to David Sills V.
NFL @NFL
Perfectly executed fade from Daniel Jones. 🎯
Fans lauded Jones following his second consecutive preseason appearance, noting that he looks like a much more confident quarterback under new head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.
Dan Schneier @DanSchneierNFL
Was that a back shoulder fade connection by the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Giants?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Giants</a> — hell yeah it was. Great throw by Daniel Jones and an excellent adjustment by David Sills in air. Just how you draw that up. Ball placement was on point. Great body control by Sills.
Jordan Raanan @JordanRaanan
So the Giants first-team offense with Daniel Jones goes down the field and scores on a Jashaun Corbin 2-yard TD run. It was an 11-play, 84-yard drive vs. Bengals backup defense. <br><br>Jones a solid outing. He went 14-of-16 passing for 116 yards with an INT that hit off his TEs hands.
Brad Berkowitz @BradBerkowitz
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DanielJones?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DanielJones</a> has looked great so far. All of this throws have been on the money. He hit his 2nd reads. The INT was 0% his fault. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DavidSills?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DavidSills</a> HAS to make this team and get playing time. Once again, where is <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Golladay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Golladay</a>?
NathanielPicks @The__Natural_
Daniel Jones looks sharp tonight. Ball is coming out fast.. zip. Timing has been very good. Placement 👍🏼 Can DaBoll get the best out of this talented offense? Jones is athletic as hell. Does he use that? Josh Allen did 🤷🏽♂️ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYGiants?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYGiants</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFL</a>
The Giants selected Jones sixth overall in the 2019 NFL draft out of Duke, and he has been underwhelming over the last three seasons. However, he had to deal with the constant turnover of the coaching staff, which hasn't been ideal for his development.
The franchise expects Jones to take a big step forward in 2022 under new leadership, and if he doesn't, his time in New York might be over. The Giants declined his fifth-year option, and Jones will become an unrestricted free agent if he doesn't sign a new deal.
The Giants are slated to open the regular season on Sept. 11 against the Tennessee Titans.