Giants' Daniel Jones Impresses Experts, Fans in Preseason Game vs. Bengals

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones got the start in Sunday's preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals, and although he tossed an interception, he had an overall solid outing.

The 25-year-old completed 14-of-16 passes for 116 yards and one interception before exiting. However, the turnover wasn't completely his fault, as tight end Daniel Bellinger should have caught the ball. Instead, it bounced off his hands and was picked by Dax Hill.

Jones also completed an impressive 14-yard pass to David Sills V.

Fans lauded Jones following his second consecutive preseason appearance, noting that he looks like a much more confident quarterback under new head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

The Giants selected Jones sixth overall in the 2019 NFL draft out of Duke, and he has been underwhelming over the last three seasons. However, he had to deal with the constant turnover of the coaching staff, which hasn't been ideal for his development.

The franchise expects Jones to take a big step forward in 2022 under new leadership, and if he doesn't, his time in New York might be over. The Giants declined his fifth-year option, and Jones will become an unrestricted free agent if he doesn't sign a new deal.

The Giants are slated to open the regular season on Sept. 11 against the Tennessee Titans.