    Giants' Daniel Jones Impresses Experts, Fans in Preseason Game vs. Bengals

    Erin WalshAugust 22, 2022

    New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones got the start in Sunday's preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals, and although he tossed an interception, he had an overall solid outing.

    The 25-year-old completed 14-of-16 passes for 116 yards and one interception before exiting. However, the turnover wasn't completely his fault, as tight end Daniel Bellinger should have caught the ball. Instead, it bounced off his hands and was picked by Dax Hill.

    Dax Hill was a first-round pick because of plays like this 😱 <a href="https://twitter.com/daxhill5?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@daxhill5</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CINvsNYG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CINvsNYG</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/nflnetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLNetwork</a> (check local listings)<br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/QxPz355RKI">https://t.co/QxPz355RKI</a> <a href="https://t.co/yJQ552MRSP">pic.twitter.com/yJQ552MRSP</a>

    Jones also completed an impressive 14-yard pass to David Sills V.

    Perfectly executed fade from <a href="https://twitter.com/Daniel_Jones10?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Daniel_Jones10</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/dsv?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@dsv</a>. 🎯<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CINvsNYG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CINvsNYG</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/nflnetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLNetwork</a> (check local listings)<br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/QxPz355RKI">https://t.co/QxPz355RKI</a> <a href="https://t.co/uLMaJ9Ae6j">pic.twitter.com/uLMaJ9Ae6j</a>

    Fans lauded Jones following his second consecutive preseason appearance, noting that he looks like a much more confident quarterback under new head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

    I was impressed with Daniel Jones in that first quarter. One mishap still should have been complete. Quick decision-making. Ball getting out of his hands. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Giants?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Giants</a>

    Was that a back shoulder fade connection by the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Giants?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Giants</a> — hell yeah it was. Great throw by Daniel Jones and an excellent adjustment by David Sills in air. Just how you draw that up. Ball placement was on point. Great body control by Sills.

    Good throws on back to back plays by Daniel Jones to David Sills.<br><br>Make that three plays in a row and the DJ-Sills show on the move.

    So the Giants first-team offense with Daniel Jones goes down the field and scores on a Jashaun Corbin 2-yard TD run. It was an 11-play, 84-yard drive vs. Bengals backup defense. <br><br>Jones a solid outing. He went 14-of-16 passing for 116 yards with an INT that hit off his TEs hands.

    Very efficient night for Daniel Jones is done: 14-16, 116 yards with the INT that went through Bellinger's hands. All he needed was his security blanket David Sills back on the field (3 catches for 46 yards).

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DanielJones?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DanielJones</a> has looked great so far. All of this throws have been on the money. He hit his 2nd reads. The INT was 0% his fault. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DavidSills?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DavidSills</a> HAS to make this team and get playing time. Once again, where is <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Golladay?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Golladay</a>?

    Daniel Jones looked very confident. Took the easy throws and made some nice throws on that touchdown drive. Starting OL and backup OL was very good as well. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TogetherBlue?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TogetherBlue</a>

    Daniel Jones looked confident on that drive. Love to see it. Sills looks like he wants to make this team.

    Daboll &amp; Kafka letting Daniel Jones Daniel Jones. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYG</a>

    Giants looked great on all cylinders in that touchdown drive.<br><br>That should be it for Daniel Jones, who’s looked poised against the Bengals backups.

    Giants offense looking good Daniel jones having great ball placement tonight

    Daniel Jones looked sharp on that 3rd drive.

    Aside from a tipped INT (that wasn't his fault) ...<br><br>Daniel Jones played very well.

    Daniel Jones is being coached up well. Very well!!!

    Daniel Jones looks much more confident in this Daboll/Kafka offense 💯

    Daniel Jones looks sharp tonight. Ball is coming out fast.. zip. Timing has been very good. Placement 👍🏼 Can DaBoll get the best out of this talented offense? Jones is athletic as hell. Does he use that? Josh Allen did 🤷🏽‍♂️ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NYGiants?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NYGiants</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFL</a>

    Daniel Jones with time looks pretty good. Going though reads, making good decisions moving the ball … I love it !

    Daniel Jones is a new man in this offense. Watch out <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TogetherBlue?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TogetherBlue</a>

    The Giants selected Jones sixth overall in the 2019 NFL draft out of Duke, and he has been underwhelming over the last three seasons. However, he had to deal with the constant turnover of the coaching staff, which hasn't been ideal for his development.

    The franchise expects Jones to take a big step forward in 2022 under new leadership, and if he doesn't, his time in New York might be over. The Giants declined his fifth-year option, and Jones will become an unrestricted free agent if he doesn't sign a new deal.

    The Giants are slated to open the regular season on Sept. 11 against the Tennessee Titans.

