Trilogy Win 2nd Straight BIG3 Title, Beat Power to Clinch 3rd Championship in 5 Years

Make it two titles in a row and three overall in five years for Trilogy.

The BIG3 dynasty added to its legend Sunday, beating Power convincingly, 51-35, to clinch the championship.

Earl Clark led the way with 22 points, eight rebounds and four blocks, while Isaiah Briscoe added 21 points and six boards in the win. Glen Rice Jr. paced Power with 23 points and 12 rebounds.

