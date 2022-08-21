Tony Ferguson to Return to Fight LI Jingliang at UFC 279 in Welterweight Division

Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tony Ferguson will have the chance to end his four-fight losing streak in September.

UFC President Dana White told reporters Saturday that Ferguson will face Li Jingliang at UFC 279 in Las Vegas on Sept. 10 in a welterweight bout.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.