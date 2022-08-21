Jamal Crawford: LeBron James, Stars at CrawsOver 'Drive Inspiration and Give Hope'

Cassy Athena/Getty Images

The CrawsOver Pro-Am in Seattle ended early due to condensation on the court, but organizer Jamal Crawford believed it was a successful event.

"It's supposed to drive inspiration and give hope, and they did that," Crawford said Saturday, per ESPN's Kevin Pelton. "The job was accomplished."

LeBron James also had high praise after taking part in the game:

James and Jayson Tatum were among the NBA stars in the event at Royal Brougham Pavilion of Seattle Pacific University. Both came through with highlight plays in front of the packed crowd:

Dejounte Murray, Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren also took part in the competition before it was called off midway through the second quarter due to safety concerns.

Even with a disappointing finish, Crawford believed there were positive takeaways.

"I thought that overall it was great because I think it's moments and memories that the kids will never forget," the 20-year NBA veteran said.