Preseason NFL Week 2 Takeaways: Rookies Shine During Sunday's Action

The Cleveland Browns need help at wide receiver. Beyond Amari Cooper, the offense lacks much substance among its targets. Rookie David Bell has been positioned as a significant contributor, though the process has been slowed by injuries.

Bell, whom the organization drafted with this year's 99th overall pick, missed the first two weeks of training camp after being diagnosed with a stress fracture in his foot when the team's rookies reported to camp.

The reigning Richter-Howard (Big Ten Conference) Receiver of the Year has now been practicing for two weeks and played in his first preseason contest Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

"Being able to finally be out there and be in the offense and being able to run the routes so I can be more familiar with it. Being out was tough," Bell told reporters upon his return to practice. "Coming in as a rookie, that's something that you definitely don't want to happen is an injury right off the bat. Working with the training staff and coaches, they all worked with me to get me back to the best of my abilities."

In the rookie's first action, he led the Browns with 46 receiving yards on three catches. More importantly, Bell displayed a good feel for his routes and finding soft spots in zone coverage. These traits should translate when he's working against starting-caliber defenders, not just second- and third-string defensive backs.

Cleveland desperately requires another consistent option.

Donovan Peoples-Jones primarily serves as Cooper's bookend after he led the squad with 597 receiving yards during last year's lost season. However, Peoples-Jones is still a long way from being a polished receiver. Anthony Schwartz presents dynamic speed, but his hands are spotty.

Even Bell dropped one pass from Joshua Dobbs Sunday, which can't happen when the rookie has a chance to fill the role vacated by Jarvis Landry.

"It definitely boosted my confidence back up," Bell said when Dobbs went back to him after the drop.

Like Landry, Bell isn't a particularly fast or twitchy target. He's going to run good routes, make tough catches and contribute in the underappreciated areas, such as blocking. He's capable of doing all of these things in Kevin Stefanski's offense, which is why a promising initial showing means so much to the Browns.