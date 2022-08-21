Cowboys' Kavontae Turpin: 'I Got the Heart of a Lion' After 2 Return TD vs. Chargers

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

KaVontae Turpin made the most of his opportunity during the Dallas Cowboys' second preseason game.

Turpin returned a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter of Saturday's contest against the Los Angeles Chargers, and he followed that up with an 86-yard punt-return touchdown in the second quarter.

"I got the heart of a lion,” he said during a CBS interview (h/t Jori Epstein of USA Today). "So I'm just trying to use my speed, use my ability that God gave me to my advantage."

His returns helped lead Dallas to a 32-18 victory, and Epstein noted they "likely solidified his spot on the Cowboys' 53-man roster."

That Turpin's football journey has led to this point is notable considering he was undrafted out of TCU in 2019, went to the Fan Controlled Football league and the European League of Football in 2021, and then won league MVP during the inaugural USFL season.

It seems like he will now be returning kicks against Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the season opener on Sept. 11.