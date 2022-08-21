Each MLB Playoff Contender's Under-the-Radar Player to Watch for Stretch Run

1 of 6

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Gleyber Torres, New York Yankees

There is no way around it. The Yankees are reeling. They are 4-14 in August after Saturday's loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Their OPS this month ranks 26th in baseball, despite normally being among the top. Their ERA this month is the ninth-highest, despite normally being among the lowest.

Underlying the recent failure to meet these lofty expectations is the overall regression of Gleyber Torres.

Once an elite player in 2019, Torres is now a far lesser version of himself at a time the Yankees could use a player with his potential.

Three years ago, Torres tore it up with 13 home runs in August. So far, he has just two this month.

Seeing how close he can get back to form and how he factors into the Yankees' future is worth monitoring.

Raimel Tapia, Toronto Blue Jays

It's a good thing the Blue Jays hold a healthy spot in the expanded wild card race. They don't lack for star power, which bodes well for the postseason.

Toronto's lineup is headlined by Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Bo Bichette, George Springer, Teoscar Hernandez and Matt Chapman.

But Raimel Tapia has been an excellent addition since being traded from the Colorado Rockies in March.

His inside the park grand slam last month was one of the more fun and bizarre highlights of the season. That he can play all outfield spots provides the Blue Jays with some lineup flexibility.

Tapia's emergence as one of the Blue Jays' reliable left-handed bats, along with Cavan Biggio, has helped the team quell the notion that their lineup is too right-handed. He cooled off in August, but last month slashed an impressive .357/.368/.554.

Harold Ramírez, Tampa Bay Rays

It feels like all of the Rays fly under the radar. When you look at their lineup and overall offensive output, it's easy to wonder how they compete.

Tampa Bay ranks 22nd in runs scored and 23rd in OPS. Sure, the pitching is phenomenal, which it typically is. But their best overall hitter this year has been newcomer first baseman Harold Ramírez.

After bouncing from the Cleveland Guardians to the Chicago Cubs and then to Tampa (without ever suiting up for Chicago), Ramírez is now tied with Randy Arozarena for second in WAR on a playoff contender.

Dean Kremer, Baltimore Orioles

We’re just now getting used to the reality of being this far into the season and the Orioles positioned to make a playoff run.

One of the reasons for that is Dean Kremer, who throws an above-average four-seamer and cutter. After Jordan Lyles, Kremer is tied with Tyler Wells for the second-highest WAR among Baltimore starters this year.

The Orioles' rotation of the future will be built around John Means and two of their elite prospects, DL Hall and Grayson Rodriguez. But Kremer is making a case to be right there with them.