    Aaron Boone Frustrated After Yankees' Recent Struggles: 'We Have to Play Better'

    Adam WellsAugust 20, 2022

    Sarah Stier/Getty Images

    A dream season for the New York Yankees is rapidly turning into a nightmare after Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays dropped them to 9-20 since the All-Star break.

    Speaking to reporters following the game, manager Aaron Boone said the Yankees "have to play better" as he vented his frustration with his team's performance over the past four weeks.

    Marly Rivera @MarlyRiveraESPN

    A very angry Aaron Boone lets his emotions boil over in frustration. <a href="https://t.co/V5W9IW40oc">pic.twitter.com/V5W9IW40oc</a>

