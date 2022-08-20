Duel in the Pool 2022: United States Leads Australia by 11 Points After Saturday

Ryan Held (JEREMY NG/AFP /AFP via Getty Images)

The United States will carry a 159-148 lead over Australia into the final day of the 2022 Duel in the Pool after a strong showing Saturday at the Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre.

After dropping Friday's open-water competition at Bondi Beach, Team USA bounced back in the wide variety of unique events on Day 2.

Here's a look at Saturday's race-by-race results, via Spencer Penland of Swim Swam:

Mixed 4x100-Meter Medley Relay : Australia

: Australia Women's Broken 400-Meter Freestyle : United States

: United States Men's 100-Meter Butterfly : United States (Shaine Casas)

: United States (Shaine Casas) Mixed Multi-Class 4x50-Meter Freestyle Relay : Australia

: Australia Women's 3x50-Meter Butterfly Skins : United States

: United States Men's 100-Meter Breaststroke : United States (Michael Andrew)

: United States (Michael Andrew) Women's 50-Meter Freestyle : Australia (Meg Harris)

: Australia (Meg Harris) Women's 3x50-Meter Breaststroke Skins : United States



: United States Men's Broken 800-Meter Freestyle : Australia

: Australia Men's 100-Meter Freestyle : United States (Ryan Held)

: United States (Ryan Held) Mixed Multi-Class 100-Meter Freestyle : United States (McKenzie Coan)

: United States (McKenzie Coan) Women's 4x100-Meter Medley Relay : Australia

: Australia Men's 3x50-Meter Backstroke Skins : United States

: United States Men's Mystery 200-Meter Individual Medley : United States (Trenton Julian)

: United States (Trenton Julian) Women's 100-Meter Backstroke : Australia (Kaylee McKeown)

: Australia (Kaylee McKeown) Men's 3x50-Meter Freestyle Skins : United States

: United States Mixed Multi-Class 3x50-Meter Form-Stroke Skins : Australia

: Australia Women's 200-Meter Freestyle : United States (Bella Sims)

: United States (Bella Sims) Mixed 4x50-Meter Random Relay: United States

The United States has won each of the seven editions of the Duel in the Pool, which debuted in 2003. The first three victories came against Australia before the event shifted to a U.S. vs. Europe format in 2009. It had been on hiatus since 2015.

Given Team USA's prior dominance, Australia head coach Rohan Taylor is pleased his side has a chance to pull off the upset heading into Sunday, per Kieran Pender of The Guardian.

"If you look at the history, the Duels have normally been a blowout," Taylor said. "But we're hanging in there."

There are 19 races on Sunday's schedule, which will continue to use the multifaceted scoring system that awards separate points for the four styles of events.

A total of $200,000 in prize money will be awarded at the conclusion of the meet, per Ian Hanson of Swimming World Magazine.

Sunday's races begin at 7 p.m. in Sydney (5 a.m. ET in the U.S.). Live coverage is available on USA Swimming's official website.