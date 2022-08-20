Heat's Duncan Robinson Slams Celtics for 'S--tty High School' Visiting Locker Room

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

It appears the Boston Celtics and TD Garden might need to make some substantial upgrades to its locker room for visiting NBA teams.

Miami Heat veteran Duncan Robinson slammed the Celtics for having the worst locker room in the league for visiting teams.

"If you walked in and said, 'This is a high school locker room,' I would say that's a s----y high school locker room,'" Robinson said on his podcast, The Long Shot, per Sports Illustrated's Jayden Armant.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton, who was making a guest appearance on Robinson's podcast, agreed with Robinson's comments.

"The Boston Celtics locker room is the worst visiting team locker room in the NBA," Connaughton said.

Both Robinson and Connaughton spent a significant amount of time in Boston's visiting locker room last season.

The Celtics eliminated the Bucks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals in seven games before eliminating the Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals in as many games. The Bucks had to play Game 7 at TD Garden, while the Heat played Game 7 in Miami.

If more opposing players speak up about Boston's locker room for visiting teams in the near future, then maybe the team will make some upgrades. But for now, it's likely it will remain the same.