Wwe's Ronda Rousey Problem, Hook Needs a Real Challenge, More Friday Wrestling Takes

Ronda Rousey being arrested (Credit: WWE)

Pro wrestling has had a lot to like about it in recent weeks, but this week's SmackDown and Rampage both highlighted a few issues both WWE and All Elite Wrestling need to address.

On the blue brand, things started off a little chaotic with Ronda Rousey being arrested for refusing to adhere to the terms of her suspension.

Maximum Male Models were embarrassed by Hit Row, and Sami Zayn received a hero's welcome in his hometown of Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Over on Rampage, Hook had a match for the FTW title against Zack Clayton, who is both a reality TV star and a pro wrestler. And before anyone asks, no, we are not talking about the late, esteemed Harlem Globetrotters player of the same name.