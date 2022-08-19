Lakers' LeBron James to Play in Jamal Crawford's CrawsOver Pro-Am Event on Saturday

Cassy Athena/Getty Images

Former NBA guard Jamal Crawford announced a star-studded group of players will be participating in his CrawsOver Pro-Am League on Saturday, including Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray and Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren.

But Crawford saved the best for last and revealed that the headliner will be Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James:

James reacted to the announcement and expressed his excitement to return to the city of Seattle:

Fans can tune in to watch James' game on Saturday on NBA.com and the NBA app:

An appearance this weekend for the CrawsOver would continue a busy offseason for James. Last month, he played in the Drew League for the first time since 2011 and scored 42 points while teaming up with Chicago Bulls star DeMar DeRozan in a 104-102 victory. He's also spent a lot of time working out with his sons Bronny and Bryce, posting videos of their progress on social media.

Earlier this week, James and the Lakers reached an agreement on a two-year, $97.1 million extension that includes a player option for the 2024-25 season.

The Drew League appearance was the 37-year-old's first game action since his 2021-22 season was cut short. James missed a total of 26 games due to various injuries as the Lakers limped to a 33-49 record and failed to make the playoffs. If his first pro-am outing was any indication, James looks primed to lead Los Angeles to a return to contention this coming season.