Jets' Robert Saleh Praises Falcons' Kyle Pitts: 'He's a Create-a-Player on Madden'

David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Atlanta Falcons second-year tight end Kyle Pitts appears to be primed for a monster season in 2022, and even opposing coaches are starting to take notice of his unique abilities.

After a joint practice with the New York Jets on Friday, Pitts received high praise from Jets head coach Robert Saleh.

"He's a create-a-player on Madden. That's exactly what you would look like," Saleh told reporters. "He's gonna be a dynamic football player for a long time."

Pitts was selected No. 4 overall in 2021, making him the highest-drafted tight end in NFL history. He backed that up by recording 68 receptions for 1,026 yards and a touchdown, earning a selection to the Pro Bowl.

The Jets and Falcons will face each other in their second preseason game on Monday night at MetLife Stadium.