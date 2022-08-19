Jets' Robert Saleh Praises Falcons' Kyle Pitts: 'He's a Create-a-Player on Madden'August 19, 2022
Atlanta Falcons second-year tight end Kyle Pitts appears to be primed for a monster season in 2022, and even opposing coaches are starting to take notice of his unique abilities.
After a joint practice with the New York Jets on Friday, Pitts received high praise from Jets head coach Robert Saleh.
"He's a create-a-player on Madden. That's exactly what you would look like," Saleh told reporters. "He's gonna be a dynamic football player for a long time."
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> HC Robert Saleh said it was a great challenge going against <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Falcons?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Falcons</a> TE Kyle Pitts (<a href="https://twitter.com/kylepitts__?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@kylepitts__</a>) during <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JetsCamp?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JetsCamp</a>, ‘he’s a create a player on <a href="https://twitter.com/EAMaddenNFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@EAMaddenNFL</a>’ + ‘he’s going to be a dynamic football player for a long time’: 🎥 <a href="https://twitter.com/nyjets?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nyjets</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TakeFlight?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TakeFlight</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DirtyBirds?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DirtyBirds</a> <a href="https://t.co/lwGHy1ube2">pic.twitter.com/lwGHy1ube2</a>
Pitts was selected No. 4 overall in 2021, making him the highest-drafted tight end in NFL history. He backed that up by recording 68 receptions for 1,026 yards and a touchdown, earning a selection to the Pro Bowl.
The Jets and Falcons will face each other in their second preseason game on Monday night at MetLife Stadium.