Chargers' Derwin James Jr. Calls on His Family to Protest His Madden NFL 23 Rating

Chargers' Derwin James Jr. Calls on His Family to Protest His Madden NFL 23 RatingAugust 19, 2022
Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. apparently isn't happy with his rating in Madden NFL 23, and he has enlisted his family to plead his case.
James posted a video Friday in which he calls on his mother and grandmother to reach out to the game's rating adjusters, and he included the contact number:
Derwin James Jr @DerwinJames
Had to call on the fam to go after <a href="https://twitter.com/EAMaddenNFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@EAMaddenNFL</a> for disrespecting me!! <br><br>You can let the Ratings Adjustors know they did me wrong too, hit up 689-278-3030 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/EAathletes?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#EAathletes</a> <a href="https://t.co/nZRDGkBzM1">pic.twitter.com/nZRDGkBzM1</a>
James has an overall rating of 93, which is second among strong safeties behind New Orleans Saints star Tyrann Mathieu. While James is unhappy with his rating, he's surely comforted by the reported four-year, $76.4 million contract extension he received earlier this week. The deal has an average annual value of $19.1 million and makes him the highest-paid safety in NFL history.
Madden NFL 23 was released Friday.