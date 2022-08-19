Chargers' Derwin James Jr. Calls on His Family to Protest His Madden NFL 23 Rating

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. apparently isn't happy with his rating in Madden NFL 23, and he has enlisted his family to plead his case.

James posted a video Friday in which he calls on his mother and grandmother to reach out to the game's rating adjusters, and he included the contact number:

James has an overall rating of 93, which is second among strong safeties behind New Orleans Saints star Tyrann Mathieu. While James is unhappy with his rating, he's surely comforted by the reported four-year, $76.4 million contract extension he received earlier this week. The deal has an average annual value of $19.1 million and makes him the highest-paid safety in NFL history.

Madden NFL 23 was released Friday.