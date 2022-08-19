WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction, Highlights from August 19

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament continued Friday night on SmackDown but not as initially expected.

With Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons unable to compete as advertised against Natalya and Sonya Deville, former NXT Women's tag team champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction stepped in to fill the void.

Would the championship duo advance in the competition, poised to add another set of titles to their resumes?

Find out now with this recap of the August 19 episode, which also featured a face-to-face showdown between Drew McIntyre and undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns ahead of their Clash at the Castle main event.