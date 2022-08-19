Seahawks' Drew Lock 'Really Sick' From COVID-19, HC Pete Carroll Says

Justin Berl/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Thursday night that quarterback Drew Lock was feeling the effects of a COVID-19 diagnosis.

Following Seattle's 27-11 loss to the Chicago Bears in their second preseason game, Carroll said of Lock: "He's really sick. He was sick. Well, that was of I think it was this morning. It hit him pretty hard."

Lock had been scheduled to start against Chicago, but with COVID rendering him unable to play, veteran Geno Smith got the start under center instead.

Smith and the first-team offense struggled Thursday, as Seattle didn't score a touchdown until the fourth quarter. Smith completed just 10 of his 18 passing attempts for 112 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions while getting sacked twice.

Seattle is one of the few teams remaining in the NFL without a definitive starting quarterback for Week 1 of the regular season, although Lock might be even more entrenched in the driver's seat now despite not playing Thursday.

In the Seahawks' first preseason game, which was a 32-25 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, Smith and Lock split the snaps.

Smith went 10-of-15 for 101 yards with no touchdowns or picks, while Lock went 11-of-15 for 102 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Lock, 25, is the younger and higher-upside play, as he is still early in his NFL career.

The Denver Broncos selected him in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft out of Missouri, and he went on to make 21 starts in three seasons for the Broncos, going 8-13.

He saw his most extensive action in 2020, starting all 13 games he played in, and throwing for 2,933 yards, 16 touchdowns and an NFL-high 15 interceptions.

Seattle acquired him from Denver during the offseason as part of the blockbuster trade that sent future Hall of Fame quarterback Russell Wilson to the Broncos.

The 31-year-old Smith is something of a journeyman who has bounced around since the New York Jets took him in the second round of the 2013 NFL draft.

Smith has started games for the Jets, New York Giants and Seahawks, going 13-21 with 34 touchdowns and 37 interceptions in his career.

Per ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, Lock will be eligible to return to the team Sunday if he passes the necessary thresholds.

As a result, Carroll left the door open for Lock to potentially start the Seahawks' preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys on Aug. 26, although he hasn't committed to it.