Mark DeRosa Named Team USA Manager for 2023 World Baseball Classic

Mark DeRosa (Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images)

Former MLB infielder Mark DeRosa will serve as the manager of Team USA for the 2023 World Baseball Classic in March.

Tony Reagins, who was named general manager for Team USA last month, made the announcement Friday on MLB Network:

DeRosa embarked on a 16-year journeyman career that included stops with the Atlanta Braves, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs, Cleveland Guardians, St. Louis Cardinals, San Francisco Giants, Washington Nationals and Toronto Blue Jays prior to his 2013 retirement.

The New Jersey native compiled a .268/.340/.412 slash line with 100 home runs and 23 stolen bases across 1,241 career games.

He's perhaps known for his versatility, having played every hitter position aside from catcher and center field in the major leagues.

DeRosa, 47, works as an analyst for MLB Network.

Team USA is the defending World Baseball Classic champion after winning the tournament in 2017. The 2021 event was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The American squad is already starting to taking shape for next year's title defense with seven commitments, per NBC Sports' Eric Mullin:

C J.T. Realmuto (Philadelphia Phillies)

1B Paul Goldschmidt (St. Louis Cardinals)

1B Pete Alonso (New York Mets)

2B Trevor Story (Boston Red Sox)



3B Nolan Arenado (St. Louis Cardinals)



CF Mike Trout (Los Angeles Angels)

RF Bryce Harper (Philadelphia Phillies)

The tournament will take place at host sites in Japan, Taiwan and the United States. The 16 countries from the 2017 event are already included, with four more spots up for grabs from qualifiers that begin in September.

A champion will be crowned March 21 in Miami.