Where Exactly Does Roman Reigns Fit into Triple H's WWE?

Roman Reigns the part-timer in WWE has a weird ring to it.

But that's something fans have already seen unfold before their eyes, with Reigns' role reduced more than ever despite his holding both men's top titles as the undisputed champion.

The long-term outlook for Reigns has never been a major point of speculation for fans, even when he stepped away in 2018 for treatment against leukemia before his return. It was taken for granted that he was merely the next John Cena-type to go until he just couldn't anymore.

A reduction in his appearances and the onset of this new Triple H era, though, has thrown this idea into murky waters.

In Triple H's WWE, it's almost easy to envision the main event scene isn't so dominated by one or two guys for such a long time. Fans have already seen an answer to many of their requests, be it little things like actually calling wrestlers...wrestlers and giving pushes to stars like Liv Morgan. That the new boss in charge would reach further into the depths of the most talented roster ever to craft a diverse main event scene isn't exactly out of reach.

That alone could push Reigns out of the title scene some. He'll always be a top contender and threat of course, but once this run that's aimed at establishing him as one of the GOATs concludes, he can work around the edges of the top scene while doing other refreshing things like forming stables and having more personal, longer feuds.

The man himself has said he wants to transition more to the film industry, and WWE President Nick Khan said back in April on The Town with Matthew Belloni (h/t Nishant Jayaram of Sportskeeda) that there are ideas in place to help him on that path.

Reigns entered WWE developmental in 2010. He's 37 years old. That's typically right in the middle of a WWE star's prime, with Brock Lesnar only 45. Stepping back to a reduced role now would let him tackle other opportunities and likely extend his career as a performer, should he want to do it.

More importantly, it would make those appearances rare and meaningful. Lesnar isn't going to do what Lesnar does forever—why not make Reigns the next Lesnar? The Tribal Chief as a final-boss type who serves as the big bad for the main roster guys to overcome is a story that writes itself, especially if he gets to embrace this Hollywood outsider role.

Reigns showing up and inserting himself into big matches at the likes of the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania each year would have a big impact on business and the fanbase. This is especially the case if his acting career or whatever he pursues really takes off, giving whatever he shows up at more eyeballs than it would normally have.

It's pretty clear WWE is running out of part-time legends, too. The Undertaker, for example, is gone. Recent Goldberg appearances have been underwhelming. While some fans might suggest the well of part-timers to go and get for big events running out is a good thing, one could argue that's only true because it hasn't always been done right.

Reigns as a legendary part-timer would be doing it right and again; he's not even 40 years old yet. If he steps back within the next year to pursue other things, we could pencil him in as a guy WWE can lean on for roughly a decade at least.

It sure doesn't hurt that a part-time Reigns would leave WWE in a great state. Names like Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens are there. Ciampa and Big E could get or stay in the mix, along with guys with huge upside like Montez Ford, Riddle and any number of NXT competitors. It sure doesn't hurt to mention the women's divisions are superb headliners for any event right now, either.

Reigns fits pretty much wherever he wants to be, whether that's in the main event scene, on the outskirts of it, heck even as an announcer only. A Lesnar-styled part-time role, though, makes the most sense and would give everyone the flexibility to keep things special and fresh at the same time.