2022 US Open Singles Champions to Earn $2.6M; Total Purse Hits $60.1M

Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

There will be plenty of money at stake when players take the court at the 2022 U.S. Open.

According to the Associated Press, the singles champions at tennis' final Grand Slam tournament of the year will take home $2.6 million. The total purse is a record $60.1 million, surpassing last year's mark of $57.5 million.

A major reason for the expanded purse is the further allocation of prize money to those who are eliminated in the earlier rounds.

The AP explained that the men's and women's tour player councils provided feedback that led to such changes, meaning players will receive $80,000 if they make the main draw and $121,000 if they reach the second round.

Those who are eliminated in the quarterfinals will take home $445,000, those who lose in the semifinals will make $705,000 and the runner-up will receive $1.3 million.

There is no shortage of storylines at the tournament every year, but the biggest one in 2022 is the impending retirement of the legendary Serena Williams. Earlier this month, the widely accepted greatest of all time announced she will step away from the game following the U.S. Open:

"It's the hardest thing that I could ever imagine," she wrote. "I don't want it to be over, but at the same time I'm ready for what's next."

Williams is a 23-time Grand Slam champion, six of which came at the U.S. Open. She won the event in 1999, 2002, 2008, 2012, 2013 and 2014. While she sat out the 2021 event because of injury, she reached the semifinals in her most recent appearance in 2020 after losing in the final in 2018 and 2019.

The American is always a fan favorite at the New York tournament, and she will surely be celebrated even more this time around as she attempts to close her historic career with one more Grand Slam title.

Main draw play at the 2022 U.S. Open starts Aug. 29.