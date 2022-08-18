Fantasy Football 2022: Mock Draft Strategy, Dynasty and Keeper Cheatsheet

3 of 4

Dual-threat backs like Christian McCaffrey should be at the top of fantasy draft boards. (John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In our simulated draft, we saw eight running backs go in the first round. This shouldn't be a surprise, as high-volume dual-threat backs generally form the backbone of a successful fantasy roster.

Why? Because these are the players who see the most touches and, therefore, provide the highest floor. Managers should draft for upside and a high ceiling. However, few things in fantasy feel worse than using a first-round pick on a player who simply disappears in some weeks.

A back like Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts, who logged a league-high 332 carries and 40 receptions last season, isn't going to disappear.

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is back in the top-tier list after a pair of injury-plagued seasons. He topped both 1,000 rushing and 1,000 receiving yards when he was last healthy in 2019 and has similar potential in 2022.

McCaffrey appears to be back to 100 percent and will have a new starting quarterback in Baker Mayfield.

"The Carolina Panthers are expected to name Baker Mayfield their starting quarterback against the Cleveland Browns for Week 1 of the 2022 season," Jeff Howe and Joseph Person of The Athletic wrote.

With an upgrade at quarterback, McCaffrey should again be a PPR star.

Targeting high-volume receivers like Cooper Kupp, Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase is a great fallback strategy if a bell-cow back isn't available in Round 1. While top receivers aren't guaranteed the same workload as top backs, they're rarely going to bust for the week.

Quality receivers and tight ends can usually be found in the middle rounds, though, which is why only the best should be targeted in the first two. The same is true for tight ends. Players who serve as their teams' de facto No. 1 receiver—the Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews of the Baltimore Ravens—will go early. Serviceable tight ends will be found much later.

Similarly, high-floor quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Josh Allen are going to go early. If you're not willing to bet highly on a signal-caller, don't reach for one. Starters and streamers can be found in the middle-to-late rounds.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, for example, has an average draft position (ADP) of 69, according to FantasyPros. He threw for 4,449 yards and 37 touchdowns last season and can likely be found in the sixth or seventh round.

Because the swath of starting-caliber quarterbacks is wide, managers in keeper leagues should focus on running backs and receivers with their keeper selections. Dynasty managers, however, will want to scoop up a young quarterback if they're rostering an aging star like Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers. The window with an older quarterback can close in a hurry.

Dynasty managers will also want to value young backs and receivers highly because they'll potentially solidify a position for many, many years. If you can land a player like 29-year-old Davante Adams, do it, because he should have several good seasons left in the proverbial tank. However, guys like Jefferson and Chase should perform well for the next decade.

At the same time, dynasty managers should be wary of rookies because they are unproven. They're worth a late-round flier because of their ceilings, but there is no guaranteed floor here. Perhaps the one exception this year is rookie wideout Drake London, who was a blue-chip prospect and who is walking into a No. 1 receiver role with the Atlanta Falcons.

None of the quarterbacks taken in this year's draft are currently worthy of a high selection in dynasty leagues. Kenny Pickett of the Pittsburgh Steelers is worth a late-round look, but he's not expected to be the Week 1 starter.

Don't overdraft a defense and never take a kicker before the last two rounds. Always pay attention to the latest injury reports on draft day, too. You don't want to be the manager who wasted a late-round pick on James Washington because you didn't know that he's expected to miss 6-10 weeks with a foot fracture.

Knowledge is a powerful tool when it comes to fantasy drafting. Take advantage of it.

