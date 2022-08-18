X

    Duel in the Pool 2022: Top Stars, Storylines, Predictions for USA vs. Australia

    Maurice BobbFeatured Columnist IAugust 18, 2022

    There's about to be a lot of excitement for swimming fans this weekend in the Land Down Under.

    After a seven-year hiatus, Duel In The Pool, the head-to-head challenge that pits the United States against Australia, is back on Friday in Sydney.

    Duel in the Pool goes back to 2003, at the height of the Michael Phelps era, and took place once every two years until 2015.

    Now that the American and Aussie teams are back at the top of the sport, the three-day event has been resurrected by Swimming Australia and USA Swimming.

    From Friday to Sunday, Bondi Beach and the pools at the Sydney Aquatic Centre will include a litany of unorthodox competitions featuring some of the world's best swimmers, including Aussies Emma McKeon, Kaylee McKeown and Mollie O’Callaghan and USA competitors Katie Ledecky and Regan Smith on the women's side, as well as Caeleb Dressel (USA) and Kyle Chalmers (Australia).

    Here's a quick look at how to watch and what fans can expect to see.

    Date: Friday, August 19

    Start Time: 9 a.m. ET

    TV: NBC

    Live Stream: NBCSports and USAswimming.org

    Full Event Schedule

    Day 1 - Friday

    Mixed 4 x 800m Open Water Relay

    Day 2 - Saturday

    4x100m Mixed Medley Relay (2M, 2F) Traditional

    Women’s 400m Broken Freestyle

    Men’s 100m Butterfly, Traditional

    Mixed 4x50m MC Freestyle Relay (2M, 2F)

    Women’s 3x50m Butterfly, Skins

    Men’s 100m Breaststroke, Traditional

    Women’s 50m Freestyle, Traditional

    Women’s 3x50m Breaststroke, Skins

    Men’s 800m Broken Freestyle

    Men’s 100m Freestyle, Traditional

    MC 100m Freestyle, Staggered Starts

    Women’s 4x100m Medley Relay, Traditional

    Men’s 3x50m Backstroke, Skins

    Mixed MC/AB 4x50m Relay (2 S9, 2 AB)

    Men’s 200m Individual Medley, Mystery

    Women’s 100m Backstroke, Traditional

    Men’s 3x50m Freestyle, Skins

    MC 3x50m Form-Stroke, Skins

    Women’s 200m Freestyle, Traditional

    Mixed 4x50m Random Relay (2M 2F)

    Day 3 - Sunday

    Mixed 6x50m Freestyle Relay (1M, 2F) Swimming 2×50 each

    Women’s 800m Broken Freestyle

    Men’s 200m Freestyle, Traditional

    Mixed 4x100m MC Freestyle Relay (2M, 2F)

    Women’s 3x50m Freestyle, Skins

    Men’s 3x50m Breaststroke, Skins

    Women’s 100m Butterfly, Traditional

    Women’s 3x50m Backstroke, Skins

    Men’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay, Traditional

    Men’s 100m Backstroke, Traditional

    MC 3x50m Freestyle, Skins

    Women’s 100m Freestyle, Traditional

    Men’s 400m Broken Freestyle

    Men’s 50m Freestyle, Traditional

    Women’s 100m Breaststroke, Traditional

    Men’s 3x50m Butterfly, Skins

    MC 100m Form-Stroke

    Women’s 200m Individual Medley, Mystery

    2x200m vs 4x100m Freestyle Random Relay (2M 2F)

    Top Stars, Storylines, Predictions

    The world of swimming is still abuzz with Romanian David Popovici's world-record performance in the 100-meter free with a time of 46.86 seconds and the 200-meter free with a time of one minute, 42.97 seconds.

    Now that fans are vigorously paying attention to the sport, Duel in the Pool is next up, and there should be a lot to be excited about.

    Popovici won't be on the marquee, but other stars, like McKeon, McKeown, O’Callaghan, Ledecky, Smith, Dressel and Chalmers, will be on hand to represent their country.

    On the women's side, it looks as if Australia has the advantage, with Olympic gold medalists McKeon and McKeown in the pool.

    It's a bit more evenly matched on the men's side, with the strength being the sprint team led by Michael Andrew.

    Overall, there's a slight edge for the Aussies to win it because of the women and the fact that they're swimming in home waters.

    The key is going to be how the respective coaches manage their stars in the race to keep them from burning out and getting through the various races, especially the “Mystery” IM, in which the order of the strokes is determined at random prior to the start of the race.

    No matter who ends the weekend with bragging rights, this should be a must-see event for swimming fans worldwide.

