Duel in the Pool 2022: Top Stars, Storylines, Predictions for USA vs. Australia

Duel in the Pool 2022: Top Stars, Storylines, Predictions for USA vs. AustraliaAugust 18, 2022
There's about to be a lot of excitement for swimming fans this weekend in the Land Down Under.
After a seven-year hiatus, Duel In The Pool, the head-to-head challenge that pits the United States against Australia, is back on Friday in Sydney.
Duel in the Pool goes back to 2003, at the height of the Michael Phelps era, and took place once every two years until 2015.
Now that the American and Aussie teams are back at the top of the sport, the three-day event has been resurrected by Swimming Australia and USA Swimming.
From Friday to Sunday, Bondi Beach and the pools at the Sydney Aquatic Centre will include a litany of unorthodox competitions featuring some of the world's best swimmers, including Aussies Emma McKeon, Kaylee McKeown and Mollie O’Callaghan and USA competitors Katie Ledecky and Regan Smith on the women's side, as well as Caeleb Dressel (USA) and Kyle Chalmers (Australia).
Here's a quick look at how to watch and what fans can expect to see.
Duel in the Pool 2022
Date: Friday, August 19
Start Time: 9 a.m. ET
TV: NBC
Live Stream: NBCSports and USAswimming.org
Full Event Schedule
Day 1 - Friday
Mixed 4 x 800m Open Water Relay
Day 2 - Saturday
4x100m Mixed Medley Relay (2M, 2F) Traditional
Women’s 400m Broken Freestyle
Men’s 100m Butterfly, Traditional
Mixed 4x50m MC Freestyle Relay (2M, 2F)
Women’s 3x50m Butterfly, Skins
Men’s 100m Breaststroke, Traditional
Women’s 50m Freestyle, Traditional
Women’s 3x50m Breaststroke, Skins
Men’s 800m Broken Freestyle
Men’s 100m Freestyle, Traditional
MC 100m Freestyle, Staggered Starts
Women’s 4x100m Medley Relay, Traditional
Men’s 3x50m Backstroke, Skins
Mixed MC/AB 4x50m Relay (2 S9, 2 AB)
Men’s 200m Individual Medley, Mystery
Women’s 100m Backstroke, Traditional
Men’s 3x50m Freestyle, Skins
MC 3x50m Form-Stroke, Skins
Women’s 200m Freestyle, Traditional
Mixed 4x50m Random Relay (2M 2F)
Day 3 - Sunday
Mixed 6x50m Freestyle Relay (1M, 2F) Swimming 2×50 each
Women’s 800m Broken Freestyle
Men’s 200m Freestyle, Traditional
Mixed 4x100m MC Freestyle Relay (2M, 2F)
Women’s 3x50m Freestyle, Skins
Men’s 3x50m Breaststroke, Skins
Women’s 100m Butterfly, Traditional
Women’s 3x50m Backstroke, Skins
Men’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay, Traditional
Men’s 100m Backstroke, Traditional
MC 3x50m Freestyle, Skins
Women’s 100m Freestyle, Traditional
Men’s 400m Broken Freestyle
Men’s 50m Freestyle, Traditional
Women’s 100m Breaststroke, Traditional
Men’s 3x50m Butterfly, Skins
MC 100m Form-Stroke
Women’s 200m Individual Medley, Mystery
2x200m vs 4x100m Freestyle Random Relay (2M 2F)
Top Stars, Storylines, Predictions
The world of swimming is still abuzz with Romanian David Popovici's world-record performance in the 100-meter free with a time of 46.86 seconds and the 200-meter free with a time of one minute, 42.97 seconds.
Now that fans are vigorously paying attention to the sport, Duel in the Pool is next up, and there should be a lot to be excited about.
Popovici won't be on the marquee, but other stars, like McKeon, McKeown, O’Callaghan, Ledecky, Smith, Dressel and Chalmers, will be on hand to represent their country.
On the women's side, it looks as if Australia has the advantage, with Olympic gold medalists McKeon and McKeown in the pool.
It's a bit more evenly matched on the men's side, with the strength being the sprint team led by Michael Andrew.
Overall, there's a slight edge for the Aussies to win it because of the women and the fact that they're swimming in home waters.
The key is going to be how the respective coaches manage their stars in the race to keep them from burning out and getting through the various races, especially the “Mystery” IM, in which the order of the strokes is determined at random prior to the start of the race.
No matter who ends the weekend with bragging rights, this should be a must-see event for swimming fans worldwide.