Yankees News: Giancarlo Stanton's Return from Achilles Injury Targeted for Next Week

Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New York Yankees have struggled mightily in recent weeks, but the team could be receiving a boost to its lineup soon.

According to The Athletic, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday "it's possible" that slugger Giancarlo Stanton returns from his leg injury at some point next week. The team is hopeful he will be able to start a minor-league rehab assignment this weekend.

Stanton was placed on the injured list for the second time this season on July 26, retroactive to July 24, with left Achilles tendonitis. He also had a stint on IL in May with a right calf injury. The 32-year-old is slashing .228/.309/.498 with 24 homers and 61 RBI in 80 games.

The Yankees have gone 7-14 in Stanton's current absence and have struggled at the plate, scoring just nine runs in their last seven games. New York has the worst record in the majors in August at 3-11.

Amid a three-game skid, the Yankees made a slew of roster moves on Wednesday before the series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays. New York called up outfielder Estevan Florial, infielder Oswaldo Cabrera and reliever Ron Marinaccio, and placed All-Star closer Clay Holmes on the IL. Cabrera will be making his major-league debut. Outfielders Tim Locastro and Miguel Andujar were optioned to Triple-A.

The Yankees (72-45) have managed to remain in first place in the AL East despite their recent struggles, holding a nine-game lead over the second-place Rays entering Wednesday. Still, the team can't be comfortable with the way it has been playing as we head to the stretch run of the regular season.

New York surely hopes Stanton will be at the top of his game when he returns to the lineup. The team will need him at his best if it hopes to win its first World Series since 2009.