Strengths, Weaknesses for Victor Wembanyama and Top Projected 2023 NBA Draft Picks

Victor Wembanyama. (Sonia Canada/Getty Images)

Strengths

Defensive tools/upside: At 7'3" with a 7'9" wingspan, Victor Wembanyama's measurements mirror Rudy Gobert's. Outstanding instincts, timing and mobility help Wembanyama maximize the effectiveness of his absurd tools in rim protection or guarding in space. They help with recovery defense and create margin for error, as he can still make plays on the ball if he's beat or initially away from the action. He swats shots from the weak side or on the ball in the post, some without him having to even jump. He registered an 11.0 block percentage between France's top league and Euroleague at 18 years old. In the 2021 World Cup, he blocked eight shots against a United States team that featured older, eventual first-round picks in Chet Holmgren, Jaden Ivey, Johnny Davis, Patrick Baldwin Jr. and Peyton Watson.

Tools/coordination for offense: Between Wembanyama's standing reach and coordination, he's an easy-basket target off transition, dump downs, lobs and cuts. The quick, single motion from catch to finish is most notable when he received passes below the rim. He also has an eye-opening second jump for a player his size, leading to second-chance points.

Interior skill: Unlike Gobert, Wembanyama offers more skill, wiggle and touch offensively in the post. He has counter footwork to shake free operating back to the basket. He doesn't need many steps to get close to the rim, and he can make over-the-shoulder or awkward tough-angled shots with either hand if he can't get above the cylinder.

Perimeter skill: In 99 games dating back to 2019, Wembanyama has hit 67 three-pointers and 71.3 percent of his free throws. Percentages this early aren't really relevant. The makes, eye test on his mechanics/comfort and touch show a player who's clearly on track to have a jumper in his prime and regularly threaten defenses as a shooter, something highly unusual for a 7'3" defensive star.

Where the All-NBA potential lights up is on the flashes of self-creation and speciality shot-making. The world has never seen a player his size execute drives into finishes, shots off the dribble or fallaways from the post with such fluidity.

Passing: Wembanyama shows his IQ and feel on well-placed, finesse entry passes into the post. His skill and vision pop on kick-out assists, and his quick processing is evident on tap passes where he doesn't need to catch and think before getting it to an open teammate.

Weaknesses

Strength/durability: Whoever lands the No. 1 pick will surely consult with numerous doctors about his body and biomechanics. While the injuries he's already dealt with have been isolated or unrelated to the fear over his 220-pound frame, Wembanyama's long, skinny arms and legs could get caught in some compromising positions throughout games.

Though one of Euroleague's youngest rotation players, he also shot just 34.8 percent from the floor. Creating separation and dealing with contact will be challenges early in his professional career.

Decision-making: He can occasionally be too casual or ambitious with his passes. He'll also force plays and get caught without a plan or counter after making a move, leading to a turnover.

Shooting reliability: The shooting praise has always been more an eye test that predicts improvement over Wembanyama's actual results. He still shot a combined 27.5 percent from deep in 2021-22—a number that's fine for now given his age, height and other strengths.