UFC 278 Predictions: Bleacher Report Main Card Staff Picks

0 of 6

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

(Editor's note: The prediction for the Tybura-Romanov fight is included due to UFC changing the lineup for the Main Card)

UFC 278 goes down this Saturday in Salt Lake City, Utah, which means it's time for another round of predictions from B/R's combat sports squad.

Saturday's pay-per-view will be topped by a welterweight title fight between dominating champion Kamaru Usman and challenger Leon Edwards. Usman, widely considered the best fighter in the world at present, will be looking for his sixth title defense, while his British challenger will be looking for a huge upset in his first bid at UFC gold. It also bears noting that it will be the pair's second meeting, as Usman defeated Edwards by unanimous decision back in 2015.

Co-headlining honors for the card will go to a middleweight clash between Brazilian knockout artist Paulo Costa and former champion Luke Rockhold, who is returning from a three-year hiatus.

In the middle bout of the main card, former featherweight champion José Aldo will look for his fourth-straight win at bantamweight at the expense of Georgian buzzsaw Merab Dvalishvili—and the winner could conceivably earn a title shot.

The main card will begin with a light heavyweight fight between Tyson Pedro and Harry Hunsucker and a women's bantamweight clash between Wu Yanan and Lucie Pudilova.

In sum, it's a card that looks like it could lead to some pretty wild moments and maybe some big upsets. Keep scrolling to see how the B/R combat sports team envisions it all going down.