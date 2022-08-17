LeBron James' Career Earnings, Net Worth After $97.1M Lakers Contract Extension

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

LeBron James will be the highest-earning player in NBA history after his latest two-year extension with the Los Angeles Lakers.

James agreed to a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension Wednesday, which includes a player option for 2024-25, Klutch Sports' Rich Paul told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The guaranteed money puts him past Kevin Durant for the most earnings in league history:

James has earned $387 million over his first 19 years in the NBA, per Spotrac. He is set to make $44.5 million in 2022-23, which could have been the final year of his contract with the Lakers, but he will add another $48.6 million per year in his latest deal.

The lofty salary won't be the largest in the NBA even after the extension. Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is set to make $53.8 million per year in his latest deal, which will reach as high as $59.6 million in 2025-26.

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal will also make over $50 million per year in his new five-year deal.

James still has the career record and is signed through his 22nd year in the NBA.

The 37-year-old has also accumulated wealth off the court, reaching a net worth of over $1 billion in June, per Chase Peterson-Withorn of Forbes. He has earned an estimated $900 million during his career in endorsements and other business ventures, per Forbes.

In 2022, James was the second-highest-paid athlete in the world behind only soccer star Lionel Messi, per Forbes. This came from an estimated $41.2 million on the court and $80 million off it.

The future Hall of Famer has certainly earned this income as one of the best players in NBA history with 18 All-Star selections, four MVP awards and four championships. If he stays healthy, he can become the league's all-time leading scorer next season.

It's safe to say LeBron has lived up to his lofty expectations when he was drafted first overall in 2003.