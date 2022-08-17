X

    Antonio Brown Takes Shots at Tom Brady, Trainer Alex Guerrero in Twitter Rant

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVAugust 17, 2022

    Paras Griffin/Getty Images

    Antonio Brown targeted Tom Brady and trainer Alex Guerrero in a series of tweets Wednesday:

    AB @AB84

    Alex Guerra You think i won't have u smacked at TB12 boy stop playing with me ! Boy getting paid by bucks n taking players money too

    AB @AB84

    Tom brady manipulate the game gets 14 days go home get his mind rt lol<br><br>Now u see the difference <br><br>Put that Shit on

    AB @AB84

    still no justice for the Real

    Brown's dispute with Guerrero stems from the wideout looking to get some of his $100,000 back after the two ended their professional relationship.

    Guerrero has worked with Brady throughout much of the quarterback's career, also providing his services to teammates on the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brown's work with Guerrero came to an end at some point after he was released by the Buccaneers last season.

    Brown's relationship with Brady also soured after his departure from Tampa Bay, and it seems he is not happy about the quarterback's current hiatus from the team.

    Brady is currently away from the Buccaneers on an excused absence due to personal reasons.

