Antonio Brown Takes Shots at Tom Brady, Trainer Alex Guerrero in Twitter Rant

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Antonio Brown targeted Tom Brady and trainer Alex Guerrero in a series of tweets Wednesday:

Brown's dispute with Guerrero stems from the wideout looking to get some of his $100,000 back after the two ended their professional relationship.

Guerrero has worked with Brady throughout much of the quarterback's career, also providing his services to teammates on the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brown's work with Guerrero came to an end at some point after he was released by the Buccaneers last season.

Brown's relationship with Brady also soured after his departure from Tampa Bay, and it seems he is not happy about the quarterback's current hiatus from the team.

Brady is currently away from the Buccaneers on an excused absence due to personal reasons.