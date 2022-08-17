Predicting Eagles' Biggest Regrets from 2022 NFL Offseason

1 of 3

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Philadelphia brought back four of its five leading rushers from last season.

Miles Sanders turned in his third straight 750-yard campaign, but Jalen Hurts was the team's leading rusher in 2021.

The Eagles need Hurts to run a bit less and connect with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith more in 2022, which shifts more pressure to Sanders.

Sanders has had a solid three-year run in the backfield, but it is concerning that he has nine touchdowns from 40 NFL games.

A feature back should have more touchdowns regardless of the red-zone play calling. The Eagles used Jordan Howard in red-zone situations for parts of last season.

Howard, who was the team's third-leading rusher last season, is not on the roster this season. Sanders, Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott will be tasked with handling the rushing load.

Gainwell had five rushing touchdowns in his rookie season. He also contributed 33 receptions for 253 receiving yards in the passing game.

Gainwell's pass-catching ability makes him a solid option in third down and red-zone situations, but the Eagles could use another physical running back to earn tough yards in short-yardage and scoring situations.

Scott is a nice reserve running back. He ended up with seven touchdowns on the ground in 2021, but he has never had more than 400 rushing yards in a single season.

The Eagles could have used a veteran backup on a one-year contract that could earn around 400 yards and make his way into the end zone multiple times. They lost that with Howard leaving and they could use a bit more insurance in case Sanders fails to find the end zone on a consistent basis.

This may turn out to be a nonexistent problem, but it is a concern heading into the season.