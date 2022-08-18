Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk: Head-to-toe Breakdown and Prediction

0 of 8

Alex Pantling/Getty Images

It's a big fight week.

Actually, it's more than that. It's a heavyweight championship fight week.

Reigning IBF/WBA/WBO/IBO titleholder Oleksandr Usyk will engage in a 12-round rematch against the man from whom he lifted the belts last year, Anthony Joshua.

The two fought at a jam-packed soccer stadium in England the first time around, but they're taking the show on the road this time to the Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia.

It's actually Joshua's second trip to the kingdom in his last four fights, and he'll hope to follow the script of the last one, when he defeated Andy Ruiz Jr. in December 2019 to win back the cache of championships he lost via TKO six months earlier in New York City.

The B/R combat sports team analyzed each main-event principal from head to toe as a primer for the weekend extravaganza. Take a look at what we came up with, and drop a thought or two of your own in the comments.