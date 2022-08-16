Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors: Knicks, Jazz 'Reengaged' in Talks; No Deal Imminent

Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

The New York Knicks have "reengaged" in trade talks to acquire Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz, according to Shams Charania and Tony Jones of The Athletic.

Despite the new discussions, Charania and Jones note there is "no traction" on a deal, and a trade is not imminent. Mitchell is reportedly comfortable either staying or going this offseason, while the Jazz would be happy to hold on to him with three years remaining on his contract.

In addition to the Knicks, the Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards have reportedly inquired about Mitchell.

Utah was seemingly headed for a big rebuild this offseason after trading Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year led the team in win shares in each of the last six years, per Basketball Reference.

It's one of several changes for the Jazz this offseason, including head coach Quin Snyder stepping down and being replaced by Will Hardy.

Mitchell could be the next to go, adding the type of young assets and draft capital that will help build a contender down the line. Marc Stein reported the Jazz want seven of the Knicks' eight future first-round picks as part of a potential trade.

On the other hand, Utah could keep Mitchell and build around him.

The three-time All-Star has averaged at least 20 points per game in each of his five seasons, scoring 25.9 points per game last year. Still just 25 years old, he could become the face of the franchise with Gobert no longer around.

Opposing teams also see the possibility of building around Mitchell, of course, and will continue to pursue the star guard.

The Knicks have been the most aggressive, and Fred Katz of The Athletic reported this month that "no one is coming close to them" in terms of offers for Mitchell. The organization has just one playoff appearance in the last nine years and needs to turn things around after a disappointing 37-45 record in 2021-22.

Adding Mitchell alongside RJ Barrett and Jalen Brunson could make the Knicks a feared team in the Eastern Conference, even if it comes at a significant cost in a trade.