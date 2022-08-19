Predictions For WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 Match Card Results

Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images for Singapore Sports Hub

WWE hosting a pay-per-view in Europe is one of the biggest stories in wrestling this year, and it’s clear that big changes will occur at Clash of the Castle in Cardiff, Wales.

When Drew McIntyre steps through the curtains at the Principality Stadium to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, the pop from the audience will be almost unrivaled.

European fans have waited years for their chance and they will not disappoint.

Here is the match card so far, the predicted winners in those bouts and the names to keep an eye on during the one-of-a-kind event.

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship: Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler

Six-woman tag team match: Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky

Singles match: Riddle vs. Seth Rollins

*Winners italicized.

McIntyre Finally Gets His Moment

Before the pandemic, McIntyre’s ascent to the top of the card was one of the highlights of WWE programming. While he was able to defeat Brock Lesnar for the world title at WrestleMania 36, there were no fans in attendance, robbing him of a true coronation.

When the Scot makes his way to the ring in front of the raucous fans in Wales, he will be showered with affection like few Superstars in history. As if the crowd couldn’t get any louder, the place will erupt when the challenger defeats the champion and claims his title.

Not only would McIntyre defeating Roman Reigns and ending his historic title run be a major coup for the former Chosen One, but it would also create an organic moment in front of the UK fans that will go down in history.

The Scottish Warrior's victory will more than rival The British Bulldog’s win at SummerSlam in 1992.

The entire Bloodline facing adversity for the first time in almost two years would make for an interesting program that could lead to the long-rumored Reigns vs. The Rock match at WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood.

Stables Are Taking Over

One aspect of WWE programming that is expected to change with Triple H in charge is the further development of stables throughout the Raw, SmackDown and NXT rosters.

During The Game's time overseeing NXT, he formed several stables of performers who would feed off each other and elevate the entire group. Now, the concept is moving to the main roster with The Judgement Day, Bayley’s crew, Hit Row and what appears to be a group led by Ronda Rousey.

If you love stables in wrestling, WWE is about to get more interesting.

The hope is that Clash at the Castle will be the first step in WWE’s gang warfare with The Bloodline and other groups making their presence felt at the event.

With McIntyre being fully aware of Reigns’ circle of friends, look for the challenger to have a few pals of his own as backup, possibly a newly reminted Pete Dunne and old friend Sheamus.

Wrestling is always more fun when alliances are formed and broken, and Triple H’s history with stables should bode well for the main roster.

Tag Teams Matter

Speaking of alliances, the perception for years has been that Vince McMahon didn’t care about tag team wrestling. In the short time since Triple H took over, he has reversed course on that belief in the men’s and women’s divisions.

On the women’s side, the company is holding a tournament for the vacant WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, a move that has seen Superstars from the Raw, SmackDown and NXT brands paired up and highlighted through video packages and matches. WWE is acclimating fans to future stars like Raquel Rodriguez, Shotzi, Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark.

WWE Creative has done more for the tag team titles over the past month than the previous regime did throughout the rest of their existence. And on the men’s side, it’s the same level of consistency and development.

While The Usos, The New Day and The Street Profits remain three of the best acts in WWE, a new focus on underutilized teams such as The Viking Raiders, Los Lotharios, Alpha Academy, The Creed Brothers and Legado del Fantasma will breathe life into the division.

WWE had trouble booking one unified division across both brands, but with Triple H’s dedication to tag team wrestling and storytelling, it would be wise for the company to split the belts and build two divisions to utilize its depth.

For more wrestling talk, listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot topics or catch the latest episode in the player above (some language NSFW).