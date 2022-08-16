LLWS Player Easton Oliverson in Coma After Falling from Bunk Bed

Hunter Martin/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Twelve-year-old baseball player Easton Oliverson is in a coma after suffering injuries falling off his bunk bed while staying in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, with his team ahead of competing at the Little League World Series, per Ashley Imlay of KSL.

"While living the dream and having the opportunity of a lifetime in Williamsport, last night my little nephew Easton fell off the bunkbed. He has been life flighted to a children's hospital in Danville, PA," a family member wrote on social media, via Imlay.

"He has made it (through) a successful surgery and his brain is reacting well. Please keep my little buddy Easton and our family in your prayers. We love you!"

Oliverson reportedly fractured his skull and cheekbone after a six-foot fall to the floor. His uncle told TMZ Sports that he was placed in a medically induced coma, but the family is optimistic about his recovery.

Snow Canyon Little League, with whom Oliverson pitches and plays outfield, advanced through the Mountain Region last week. The squad beat Nevada in Friday's regional final to become the first team from Utah ever to reach the Little League World Series.

It led to a trip to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, ahead of Wednesday's start of the LLWS. Snow Canyon is scheduled to play its first game on Friday against the winner of teams from Massachusetts and Tennessee.

"While our hearts are heavy, we are committed as a team to have an opportunity to take part in something that is only dreamt about by others," the team said in a statement.