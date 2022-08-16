Stephanie McMahon Comments on WWE Being Sold After Vince McMahon's Retirement

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

WWE co-CEO and chairwoman Stephanie McMahon didn't shut down the idea of selling WWE when the subject was broached during the company's second-quarter earnings call on Tuesday.

According to the Wrestling Observer (h/t Abhishek Kar of ThirstyForNews.com), McMahon noted that her father, Vince McMahon, is still the controlling stakeholder in the company, and that the management team is always thinking about what is best.

There have long been rumors about a WWE sale, and they began to heat up over the past couple of years amid the company making significant budget cuts despite record profits.

The whispers got even louder a few weeks ago when Vince McMahon retired from his roles as CEO, chairman and head of creative amid an investigation into him paying millions of dollars to former WWE female employees in exchange for them remaining silent about alleged sexual relationships and encounters.

In his stead, Stephanie was named co-CEO and chairwoman, while WWE President Nick Khan was named co-CEO as well. Also, Stephanie's husband and Vince's son-in-law, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, was elevated to vice president of talent relations and head of creative.

The changes to the product have been well received by fans since Vince's retirement, and WWE seemingly continues to run like a well-oiled machine.

WWE remains hugely profitable as well, with the company reporting Tuesday that revenue in the second quarter of 2022 was up 24 percent from the first quarter for a total of $328.2 million.

Since the company outperformed its own expectations, it adjusted its guidance and now expects even higher revenue in 2022.

While there hasn't been any indication that WWE's higher-ups are actively looking to sell the company, it is undoubtedly a hot commodity due to its rising profits.

Even if selling isn't a primary goal, Stephanie's comments suggest that WWE is willing to listen to offers and perhaps even accept one if it is in the best interest of the company and its shareholders.

