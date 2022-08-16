Fantasy Football 2022: Cheatsheet for Injured Players and Holdout Candidates

0 of 3

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

There is no such thing as too much preparation ahead of a fantasy football draft.

Being under-prepared, though, is absolutely a thing, and it can sink your entire season if you're not careful.

There is, obviously, a wealth of information available nowadays, but you have to try staying on top of it as best as you can. If not, you risk wasting an early draft pick on a player whose injury issues threaten to derail his campaign—and yours.

With that in mind, let's check in on some of the biggest off-field happenings around the fantasy world.

