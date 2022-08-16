Fantasy Football 2022: Cheatsheet for Injured Players and Holdout Candidates

Fantasy Football 2022: Cheatsheet for Injured Players and Holdout CandidatesAugust 16, 2022
There is no such thing as too much preparation ahead of a fantasy football draft.
Being under-prepared, though, is absolutely a thing, and it can sink your entire season if you're not careful.
There is, obviously, a wealth of information available nowadays, but you have to try staying on top of it as best as you can. If not, you risk wasting an early draft pick on a player whose injury issues threaten to derail his campaign—and yours.
With that in mind, let's check in on some of the biggest off-field happenings around the fantasy world.
Jets 'Optimistic' as Zach Wilson Heads Under the Knife
In the first quarter of their first preseason game, the New York Jets lost their quarterback, Zach Wilson, to a knee injury.
He was later diagnosed with a bone bruise and a meniscus tear and is set to undergo surgery Tuesday. The Jets are hopeful Wilson's knee won't require a full repair, which would include a much longer absence, but they won't know for sure until the doctors operate.
"We're optimistic, but he's not out of the woods until they get in there and make the decision," Jets coach Robert Saleh told reporters Sunday.
Realistically, Wilson is looking at some type of absence, the only question is how long. Losing a game or two won't necessarily torpedo his fantasy value, though he will miss out on developmental time he really could have used after a rocky rookie season.
No 'Long Term' Concerns for Falcons About Drake London's Knee
Drake London, this summer's highest-drafted receiver, didn't make it through his first preseason game.
A knee injury knocked him out of Friday's preseason opener, though the Falcons reportedly aren't worried that the ailment will linger.
"It's nothing that we're really concerned about long term," Falcons coach Arthur Smith told reporters. "We'll be smart. He's had a really good training camp. We hope to get everyone back by the time the regular season rolls around."
Assuming London is ready to roll in Week 1, this shouldn't impact his fantasy value too much, although you'd take all of the preseason snaps you could get for a first-year player. That said, a healthy London should be a major factor in this passing offense.
What's Happening with Kareem Hunt?
Approaching his final season under contract, Kareem Hunt asked the Browns for a trade, per cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot. Cleveland denied that request.
So, is it business as usual now?
It seems so. Hunt is back at work after skipping a few days of team drills, and even he probably realizes he's unlikely to receiver what he wants: a trade out of town or a contract extension. The Browns extended Nick Chubb last summer, then spent a fifth-round pick on Jerome Ford this year. Their future at the position looks fine with or without Hunt.
However, they know he can add value to their attack in the short-term. His 2021 season was choppy—he missed nine games and finished with fewer than 600 scrimmage yards—but he's only a year removed from delivering 1,145 scrimmage yards and 11 scores. If he can get himself back on track, that's good news for his bank account and good news for the Browns.