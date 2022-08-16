NBA Schedule 2022-23 Rumors: Warriors vs. Celtics Finals Rematch Dates Revealed

AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics put on an entertaining series in the 2022 NBA Finals, and the dates for their rematches in the upcoming season have reportedly been revealed.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reports that the first matchup will take place on Dec. 10 in San Francisco, and the two teams will meet again in Boston on Jan. 19.

The Warriors defeated the Celtics in six games to win their fourth championship in the last eight years. Golden State faced some adversity when it lost Game 1 at home and then fell behind 2-1 after Boston was victorious in Game 3.

But the series shifted in Game 4 when Warriors star point guard Stephen Curry put forth an all-time performance, pouring in 43 points to lead Golden State to a 10-point victory. The Warriors followed with another 10-point win at home in Game 5 behind a strong effort on both ends from Andrew Wiggins.

In the close-out game, Curry once again dominated with 34 points, seven rebounds and seven assists to lead the Warriors to a 103-90 victory in Boston. Wiggins, Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole and Draymond Green each scored in double figures to support Curry's performance. The 34-year-old point guard was named Finals MVP for the first time in his illustrious career.

While the Celtics were never outclassed in the Finals series, the team will surely be hungry for revenge after falling short of its title aspirations. Boston's core of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Robert Williams III remains intact, and the team added a key piece by trading for point guard Malcolm Brogdon.

Golden State also maintained its core, so there will be some familiarity between the two squads that should lead to some intense matchups in their two meetings this season.