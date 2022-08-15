2022-23 NBA Regular-Season Schedule Reportedly Will Be Released Wednesday

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Basketball fans who are eagerly anticipating the start of the NBA season will reportedly receive some clarity later this week.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the league is planning to release the full 2022-23 regular-season schedule on Wednesday.

On Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the NBA's plans for its Christmas Day slate, which is stacked with its usual rundown of high-profile games:

So far, the NBA has only officially confirmed this season's international series of matchups. The Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards will play in NBA Japan Games on Sept. 30 and Oct. 2. The NBA Canada Series will see the Toronto Raptors take on the Utah Jazz on Oct. 2 and the Boston Celtics on Oct. 15. The Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks will play in the Abu Dhabi Games on Oct. 6 and Oct. 8. The Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls will face each other in Paris on Jan. 19.

A Wednesday release would maintain a normal timeline for the NBA's schedule unveiling. For example, the 2021-22 season schedule was revealed on Aug. 20. There had been speculation that a schedule release could be delayed while some big-name players remain available on the trade market.

Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant requested to be traded in late June and hasn't softened his stance, reportedly reaffirming his request during a meeting with team governor Joe Tsai last week. Nets point guard Kyrie Irving, Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook and Utah Jazz point guard Donovan Mitchell have all been the subjects of trade rumors this offseason.