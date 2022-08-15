50 Cent Reveals How He, Floyd Mayweather Ended Feud in 'Breakfast Club' Interview

Bryan Steffy/BBMA2016/Getty Images for dcp

The long-standing feud between boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and hip hop star 50 Cent has apparently come to an end.

According to TMZ Sports, 50 Cent revealed during an appearance on The Breakfast Club that he made amends with Mayweather at a comedy show earlier this year. He said when he apologized to Mayweather, the 50-0 boxer responded, "What took you so long?"

Mayweather and 50 Cent had a close relationship up until a falling out in 2012 stemming from a money dispute. The rapper would constantly call out Mayweather over the ensuing years, including a viral video in which he challenged the former multiple-division world champion to prove he could read.

That all appears to be water under the bridge now. Their renewed friendship is also social media official, with 50 Cent posting on his Instagram that Mayweather would be attending his upcoming Tycoon Weekend comedy event.