    Draymond Green, Hazel Renee Get Married; Stephen Curry, LeBron James, More Attend

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVAugust 15, 2022

    Leon Bennett/Getty Images

    Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green and actress Hazel Renee were married over the weekend.

    As one would expect, it was a star-studded affair.

    The couple may have had to tone down their original plans. Renee joked on the red carpet at the ESPY awards in July that the NBA fines Green had recently had to pay depleted their wedding funds.

    "There's the wedding budget right there," she said, per People's Nicholas Rice and Natasha Dye. "If anyone wants to know where's the wedding budget, it's right there in text."

    Renee told Victoria Uwumarogie of Essence she and Green first met while attending Michigan State but didn't have their first date until years later after they had both left the school.

    "We went to a rooftop pool and hung out at the cabana all day, which is still one of our favorite things to do together," she said. "We hadn’t seen each other in a very long time, so we hung out all day, talked and caught up. It was really casual but also reflective of our relationship. We really are best friends."

