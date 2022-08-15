NFL Refs Called Illegal Contact 15 Times in Preseason Week 1; 36 Flags Total in 2021

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NFL's new emphasis on eliminating illegal-contact penalties was evident in the first week of the preseason.

According to ESPN's Kevin Seifert, referees threw 15 flags for illegal contact this past week, compared to 36 flags for the penalty across the entire 18-week regular season in 2021.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.