FedEx Cup Standings 2022: Points, Playoff Standings After St. Jude Championship

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Will Zalatoris' first-ever win on the PGA Tour and a vault to the top of the FedEx Cup standings occurred in the most unusual circumstances.

Zalatoris won a three-hole playoff over Sepp Straka to win the FedEx-St. Jude Championship. He secured the victory after a bizarre sequence on the 11th hole, which served as the third playoff hole.

Zalatoris' tee shot landed between the stone and the grass that borders the water hazard on the hole. Straka found the water with his tee shot. Straka's error allowed Zalatoris to go back to the drop zone and finish off the hole in two shots.

The victory secured Zalatoris' spot on top of the FedEx Cup standings after the first of three playoff events. Scottie Scheffler and Cameron Smith sit behind him to round out the top three.

The victory was not the only result that mattered at TPC Southwind in Memphis. A handful of players moved over the projected cut line to reach next week's BMW Championship.

Lucas Glover, Adam Scott and Andrew Putnam all used finishes inside the top five and ties to move from outside the top 60 into the field for the second FedEx Cup event.

Other golfers were not as lucky. Anirban Lahiri, Lee Hodges and Brendon Todd went from inside the top 70 in the FedEx Cup standings to eliminated on the first leg of the three-event playoff format.

The top 70 players in the FedEx Cup standings will play in Wilmington, Delaware next week for the BMW Championship. The top 30 in the FedEx Cup rankings will advance from that tournament to the Tour Championship.

FedEx Cup Standings

1. Will Zalatoris - 3,680 points

2. Scottie Scheffler - 3,555

3. Cameron Smith - 2,547

4. Sam Burns - 2,428

5. Tony Finau - 2,260

6. Xander Schauffele - 2,174

7. Patrick Cantlay - 2,129

8. Sepp Straka - 2,109

9. Rory McIlroy - 2,103

10. Justin Thomas - 1,995

Complete standings can be found here on PGATour.com.

Zalatoris and Straka jumped plenty of spots in the standings, but they did not have the highest leap of any golfers in the field.

Third-place finisher Lucas Glover took that honor. He went from 121st to 34th in the playoff field with four rounds of 69 or better at TPC Southwind. Glover was able to make that large of a leap because the points associated with every place are quadrupled for FedEx Cup events.

Andrew Putnam took advantage of the points increase as well. He vaulted from 87th to 47th thanks to a tie for fifth in which he shot 68 or better in every round.

Adam Scott, Brian Harman and Trey Mullinax were the other golfers to gain 30 or more places. Scott was the only member of the trio that was on the outside of the top 70 entering Memphis.

Mullinax went from 70th to 40th in the FedEx Cup standings. The 70th position now belongs to Wyndham Clark, who used a nine-spot leap to become the last qualifier for the BMW Championship.

The upward movement from Mullinax, Clark and others shuffled some unlucky golfers beneath the cut line for next week's event in Wilmington, Delaware.

Anirban Lahiri was the first player on the wrong end of the 70th-place cut line. He missed the cut in Memphis. Lee Hodges made it to the weekend, but he could only manage a jump from 99th to 72nd. Hodges finished in a tie for 13th at the St. Jude Championship and was just nine points away from reaching 70th in the FedEx Cup standings.

Now the focus turns to 30th place and the cut line that will determine the field for the Tour Championship. J.J. Spaun enters the BMW Championship in 30th place. Aaron Wise is the first player beneath the 30th-place bubble.

The same amount of points associated to positions at the St. Jude Championship apply for the BMW Championship, which means a handful of golfers could once again surge from beneath the cut line and into the final event of the PGA Tour regular season.