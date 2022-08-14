Kyle Trask Touted by Twitter as Bucs' Successor to Tom Brady After Preseason Week 1

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Kyle Trask made a strong impression in his preseason debut Saturday night in a 26-24 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Trask completed 25 of 33 passes for 258 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

One of his best drives came in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter when he led the offense on a charge down the field with a chance to win the game. However, Jose Borregales missed a 49-yard field goal attempt, and Miami walked away with the win.

Despite the loss, Bucs fans still praised Trask for his performance, even declaring that he'll be the team's quarterback of the future.

Considering Tom Brady retired for a brief period this winter before announcing his return, it's certainly not too early for Bucs fans to be thinking about life beyond the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

The Bucs selected Trask in the second round of the 2021 draft out of Florida, where he had an impressive senior season in 2020, completing 68.9 percent of his passes for 4,283 yards and 43 touchdowns against eight interceptions in 12 games.

However, Trask has yet to suit up in a regular-season game for the Buccaneers. With Brady starting, Blaine Gabbert has been his backup, leaving Trask as the odd man out.

Still, the 24-year-old is being viewed as the future at quarterback in Tampa Bay. If he continues to impress during the preseason, the Bucs may feel more confident about their future at the position moving forward.