    Kyle Trask Touted by Twitter as Bucs' Successor to Tom Brady After Preseason Week 1

    Erin WalshAugust 14, 2022

    Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Kyle Trask made a strong impression in his preseason debut Saturday night in a 26-24 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

    Trask completed 25 of 33 passes for 258 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

    One of his best drives came in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter when he led the offense on a charge down the field with a chance to win the game. However, Jose Borregales missed a 49-yard field goal attempt, and Miami walked away with the win.

    NFL @NFL

    A massive fourth down conversion to keep the drive going 🔥 <a href="https://twitter.com/Buccaneers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Buccaneers</a><br><br>📱: Stream <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MIAvsTB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MIAvsTB</a> on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/GeyqBPd4dz">https://t.co/GeyqBPd4dz</a> <a href="https://t.co/vqYvBT0fxe">pic.twitter.com/vqYvBT0fxe</a>

    Commissioner Cheah @StevenCheah

    Kyle Trask was NAILS on that drive. Clutch city. Outstanding 2nd half for the kid.

    Despite the loss, Bucs fans still praised Trask for his performance, even declaring that he'll be the team's quarterback of the future.

    Considering Tom Brady retired for a brief period this winter before announcing his return, it's certainly not too early for Bucs fans to be thinking about life beyond the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers @Buccaneers

    FIRE THE CANNONS! 💣💥<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MIAvsTB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MIAvsTB</a> on WFLA<br>📲: Stream now <a href="https://t.co/IDMswvNNxN">https://t.co/IDMswvNNxN</a> <a href="https://t.co/Bsc9jEUv9H">pic.twitter.com/Bsc9jEUv9H</a>

    Edgar Martin @EdgarMartin97

    Kyle Trask is the future. I’m telling y’all! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoBucs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoBucs</a>

    Nick Wize @iAmNickWize

    Hell of a throw from Kyle Trask. Couple fluke turnovers tonight but he’s been pretty solid and looks comfortable.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoBucs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoBucs</a> 2️⃣1️⃣ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FinsUp?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FinsUp</a> 2️⃣3️⃣

    Rogue One...a Bubba Army Story @FozzyIfYouWill

    I'm loving this Kyle Trask...and, Rachaad White. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/solid?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#solid</a>

    Cory Draper @ThePlayReaction

    Kyle Trask future HOF

    MC Zouldier @MoisesCaneca

    Kyle Trask will eventually take over at QB for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoBucs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoBucs</a>

    harold ت @yuruhwizzrd

    Kyle Trask is him

    👁❤🐊🏈 @HWY20GATOR

    LFG!!!! Kyle Trask got his grove back. He's coming for your spot, Tom! <a href="https://t.co/8Q6QGfvtpd">https://t.co/8Q6QGfvtpd</a>

    Boogie @BoogieKincaid

    Kyle Trask going be a good QB for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Buccaneers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Buccaneers</a> after Tom Brady leaves

    will @willsmith784

    Kyle trask masterclass

    Sam “The Ghost” SoCal 👻™️ @SamSoCal_

    Kyle Trask shouldn’t be ruled out as our future starter, until our coaches and GM (WHO KNOW A LOT MORE THAN WE DO) say otherwise. Patience. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoBucs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoBucs</a>

    Rogue One...a Bubba Army Story @FozzyIfYouWill

    <a href="https://twitter.com/Buccaneers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Buccaneers</a> Kyle Trask...showed me...all I need to see. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TB12?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TB12</a> hang'em up...whenever. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeGood?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeGood</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ktrask9?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ktrask9</a>

    EK @elizabethbkelly

    Excited about the potential of Kyle Trask. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/thanks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#thanks</a>

    Big Hoss ✌️ @AngusKron

    Kyle Trask 2025 NFL MVP <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoBucs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoBucs</a>

    Miami Harold dba Enlightened Purveyor of Garbage @hottakeharry

    Kyle Trask is gonna be a good QB when Brady re-retires in 5 years.

    The Pewter Plank @ThePewterPlank

    Mountain of good from Kyle Trask tonight. Really good showing when he needed it <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoBucs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoBucs</a>

    joseph @Joseph_Chester4

    I was prepared for Kyle Trask to be our QB this year but Brady is back and we are runnin it back but this game is just pumping me up for when Brady is gone <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/gobucs?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#gobucs</a>

    The Bucs selected Trask in the second round of the 2021 draft out of Florida, where he had an impressive senior season in 2020, completing 68.9 percent of his passes for 4,283 yards and 43 touchdowns against eight interceptions in 12 games.

    However, Trask has yet to suit up in a regular-season game for the Buccaneers. With Brady starting, Blaine Gabbert has been his backup, leaving Trask as the odd man out.

    Still, the 24-year-old is being viewed as the future at quarterback in Tampa Bay. If he continues to impress during the preseason, the Bucs may feel more confident about their future at the position moving forward.

