Dear Abbey: Responding to Your New NHL Coaching Hot Takes

Peter DeBoer will take the Dallas Stars, a team capable of competing for the Stanley Cup, to the Conference Final or even all the way to the Stanley Cup Final only to lose disappointingly. Hmmm, where have we heard this story BeFoer? (@Pierson)

Well done with the play on his last name. DeBoer is known for having success in Year 1, and the Stars are only two years removed from the Stanley Cup Final in the bubble.

The 54-year-old DeBoer went to the 2012 Stanley Cup Final in his first season with the Devils and the 2016 Cup Final in his first season behind the San Jose Sharks bench. He also led the Golden Knights to the Western Conference Final in the 2020 Edmonton bubble.

However, defenseman John Klingberg, who would've been a perfect fit in DeBoer's system, joined the Anaheim Ducks in free agency. Meanwhile, Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin are clearly on the downswing of their respective careers.

But the Stars do have some game-breaking young talent in defenseman Miro Heiskanen, who played in the Cup Final, forward Jason Robertson, and goalie Jake Oettinger, who had some of the best numbers of the 2022 postseason, albeit in a seven-game sample.

So could I see DeBoer taking the Stars to the Final in Year 1? Sure.

The Colorado Avalanche lost a few key players from their championship roster, and they could still lose Nazem Kadri. The Minnesota Wild didn't show much in the playoffs, while no one really knows how good the Los Angeles Kings will be next season. The St. Louis Blues, Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers will be tough. No one knows what to expect from Vegas or the Nashville Predators,

The Stars should be a playoff team, and once you're into the postseason, anything can happen.

Could I see Dallas getting bounced out of the first round again? Also, yes. The defense corps is thin, though if Thomas Harley emerges, that could help. Scott Wedgewood is behind Oettinger, and it's tough to know if he's truly an NHL goalie.

General manager Jim Nill will likely have to do some maneuvering of his own to improve this roster.