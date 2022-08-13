X

    Bears Fans Praise Justin Fields, Rip Offensive Line After Preseason Opener vs. Chiefs

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVAugust 13, 2022

    AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

    Second-year quarterback Justin Fields showed flashes of brilliance during the Chicago Bears' preseason opener against the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday despite subpar play from his offensive line.

    Fields took 17 snaps over the course of three series, and while the Bears didn't score any points on those drives, Fields wowed the Soldier Field crowd on a few occasions.

    The first big play was a 26-yard strike to No. 1 wideout Darnell Mooney to convert on third down:

    NFL @NFL

    MOOOOOOOONEY 💰💰💰 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DaBears?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DaBears</a> <br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KCvsCHI?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KCvsCHI</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/nflnetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLNetwork</a><br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/3mvoWh7UD3">https://t.co/3mvoWh7UD3</a> <a href="https://t.co/Zssyq88Qwu">pic.twitter.com/Zssyq88Qwu</a>

    Later, Fields found Tajae Sharpe along the sideline for 19 yards despite having heavy pressure in his face:

    NFL @NFL

    Just an unbelievable catch from Tajae Sharpe 😳 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DaBears?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DaBears</a> <br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KCvsCHI?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KCvsCHI</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/nflnetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFLNetwork</a><br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/3mvoWh7UD3">https://t.co/3mvoWh7UD3</a> <a href="https://t.co/IOJLHvLfd6">pic.twitter.com/IOJLHvLfd6</a>

    All told, Fields completed four of his seven passing attempts for 48 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions, rushed once for 10 yards and was sacked twice.

    Fields was constantly under siege during his rookie season, and both fans and experts seemed to take notice Saturday that more of the same was happening in the early stages of his second NFL season.

    The biggest takeaway in terms of social media reaction to the Bears' performance Saturday was general praise for Fields, coupled with criticism for the offensive line for allowing the franchise quarterback to take so many hits:

    Mark Gunnels @MarkAGunnels

    Justin Fields looks better. His offensive line is just horrendous.

    Michelle Magdziuk @BallBlastEm

    The Bears OL looks incredibly bad. <br><br>Justin Fields looks fantastic. <br><br>Fields is going to have to play at an MVP level to win many games behind this line.

    Alex Patt @chifanpatt2

    Justin Fields threw some nice balls, did not turn it over and did not get hurt while the OL crumbled around him. <br><br>Honestly chalk this up as a win now.

    Max Markham @MaxMarkhamNFL

    Oh my goodness. <br><br>Justin Fields is insane. <br><br>His OL isnt giving him much help with 4 QB hits already, yet Fields is finding ways.

    There were questions regarding the weapons the front office has put around Fields, and that will likely continue to be the case, but Mooney and Sharpe in particular made some encouraging plays to help their quarterback.

    Fields will also lean on running back David Montgomery and tight end Cole Kmet, giving him a solid stable of skill-position players to work with.

    It is difficult to come up with many redeeming qualities displayed by the O-line, however, and the following tweets are a microcosm of that:

    Jeremy @JWherle

    Most college teams have a better OL and WR group than the bears…. Sheesh <a href="https://t.co/VS2Ned5ZBK">https://t.co/VS2Ned5ZBK</a>

    Chris Emma @CEmma670

    Justin Fields has taken three hits on the first seven plays from scrimmage, including a cheap shot as he was sliding. I can't figure out why that wasn't a personal foul penalty. Completely unnecessary.

    Chicago Football Connection @CFCBears

    After the 1st quarter I only have 1 takeaway: I am not a big fan of how many times Justin Fields has been hit

    The disparity in these grades handed out to Fields and the offensive line for their performance Saturday says it all about the Bears' issues:

    Jeremy Layton @JeremyLayt0n

    If that’s the end of the day for the starters:<br><br>Justin Fields: A-<br>Braxton Jones: B+<br>Tajae Sharpe: A<br>ESB: B<br>Play-calling: C<br>Right side of the OL: F

    Much like last season, Fields finds himself in a difficult position entering the 2022 campaign, as it seems unlikely he will be protected consistently.

    That probably won't lead to many wins for the Bears, meaning most fans will be focused on Fields' development rather than the results of the games:

    Matt Clapp @DaBearNecess

    I thought Justin Fields looked fine today. <br><br>And let's be honest, it's hard to care about a whole lot else with this team at the moment lol.

    The Bears are coming off a 6-11 season and figure to be even worse in 2022 after losing key pieces from their defense such as Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks and Eddie Goldman.

    Still, there is perhaps more reason for optimism in the future thanks to a coaching change that saw the Bears fire Matt Nagy and replace him with Matt Eberflus.

    Fields is the biggest key to the Bears' success moving forward, and while he continues to showcase a skill set that suggests he can be something special, the front office clearly has a lot of work to do when it comes to surrounding him with talent.

