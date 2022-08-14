Ranking the 5 Best Opponents for Teofimo Lopez After Win vs. Pedro Campa

0 of 5

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Ladies and gentlemen, Teofimo Lopez is in the building.

Again.

The ex-lightweight champion and self-proclaimed "Takeover" artist returned to the ring Saturday night and handled his business after a nine-month hiatus, dispatching little-known Mexican veteran Pedro Campa in seven rounds at Resorts World in Las Vegas.

It was Lopez's first action since dropping his three shares of the 135-pound title to George Kambosos Jr. by a disputed (by him, mostly) split decision at Madison Square Garden.

He'd spent many of the subsequent 259 days suggesting he'd been done in by a conspiracy rather than his Australian opponent. Lopez then appeared against Campa after weighing in at 138.75 pounds—the second-heaviest of his career and an official signal that he'd abandoned his native weight class to campaign full-time as a junior welterweight/super lightweight.

The victory came atop an ESPN-televised card and predictably kick-started chatter about what might come next on the consensus 2020 fighter of the year's competitive agenda.

"I’ll take all them boys and take all their dreams away," he said. "I'll be their nightmare."

B/R's combat sports team happily jumped into that fray and composed a list of the five best possible opponents for Lopez, based on their availability, level of competition and the potential significance of a would-be fight, among other things.

Scroll through to see what we came up with, and drop a thought or two of your own in the comments.