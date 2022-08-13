X

    Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury 'Impressed' with Kyler Murray After Letting QB Call Plays

    August 13, 2022

    Kyler Murray shouldn't give up his day job for now, but the Arizona Cardinals star might have a future in coaching one day.

    "He called a couple of really nice plays," Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters following the team's 36-23 preseason win over the Cincinnati Bengals. "It just didn't work out. Had some guys open. He does a good job with it. I've been impressed."

    Kingsbury indicated earlier this month. he wanted to let Murray call plays to help send a message to the two-time Pro Bowler:

    Josh Weinfuss @joshweinfuss

    I asked Kliff Kingsbury about having Kyler Murray call the plays via radio on Saturday: "I just wanted him to know that, 'Hey, this shit ain't easy.' Every now and then, he starts shaking his head when I'm calling it in there. I’m like, 'Alright, go ahead big dog.'"

    The tactic has continued throughout the preseason.

    Johnny Venerable @JohnnyVenerable

    Kyler Murray is locked in, calling plays at camp. <a href="https://t.co/gAscjeiq7L">pic.twitter.com/gAscjeiq7L</a>

    A wrist problem has limited Murray's reps in practice and kept him out for Friday's clash. He was briefly absent after testing positive for COVID-19 as well.

    At least Murray is getting the opportunity to lay the foundation for a second career once his playing days are over.

