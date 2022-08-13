Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury 'Impressed' with Kyler Murray After Letting QB Call Plays

Harry How/Getty Images

Kyler Murray shouldn't give up his day job for now, but the Arizona Cardinals star might have a future in coaching one day.

"He called a couple of really nice plays," Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury told reporters following the team's 36-23 preseason win over the Cincinnati Bengals. "It just didn't work out. Had some guys open. He does a good job with it. I've been impressed."

Kingsbury indicated earlier this month. he wanted to let Murray call plays to help send a message to the two-time Pro Bowler:

The tactic has continued throughout the preseason.

A wrist problem has limited Murray's reps in practice and kept him out for Friday's clash. He was briefly absent after testing positive for COVID-19 as well.

At least Murray is getting the opportunity to lay the foundation for a second career once his playing days are over.